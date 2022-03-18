Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,970. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

