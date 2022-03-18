VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $14.59 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $31,878.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.