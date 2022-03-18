Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $741.10

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 741.10 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.28). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.40), with a volume of 878,012 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 741.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

