VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 1.8% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.09. 35,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 31,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.