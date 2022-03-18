Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 5.3%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 6,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 222,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

