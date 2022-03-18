Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 17,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 64,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor in the third quarter worth $121,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

