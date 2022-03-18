Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $64.03 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $64,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,428,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 243,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

