Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

NYSE PM opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

