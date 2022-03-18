Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

