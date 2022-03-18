Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.