Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,283 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.