Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Acquires 9,000 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,000 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $23,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.97 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $628.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

