Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Acquires 9,000 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,000 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $23,175.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.97 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $628.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.05.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritone (VERI)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.