Veriti Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.07 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

