Veriti Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Natixis increased its stake in Carvana by 9,975.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 297,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 127.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after acquiring an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $85,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

