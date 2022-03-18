Veriti Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,219,015 shares of company stock valued at $46,536,694.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.