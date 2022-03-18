Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 74.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

