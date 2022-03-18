Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Man Group plc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,896 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE ES opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

