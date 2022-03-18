Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 698 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $427.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.