Veriti Management LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 181,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

