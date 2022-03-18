VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

