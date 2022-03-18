Venus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.38 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00020896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $106.26 million and $14.38 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,751.53 or 0.99922258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00271318 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

