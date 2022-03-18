Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 14th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Ventas stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 423.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

