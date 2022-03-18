Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 52,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,036. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.34.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

