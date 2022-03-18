Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $268.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $191.76 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.83.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.