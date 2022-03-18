Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

