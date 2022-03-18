Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is WT Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 3,104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 3.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000.

BATS VFVA opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

