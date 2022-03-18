Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 262,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,059. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

