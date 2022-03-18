Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.