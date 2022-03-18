Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$78.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
