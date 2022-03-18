Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

