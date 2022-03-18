Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.14. 43,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

