Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

