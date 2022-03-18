Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.