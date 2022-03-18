VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 261,441 shares.The stock last traded at $48.11 and had previously closed at $48.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

