VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

