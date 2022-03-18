VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.06% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

BIZD opened at $17.53 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

