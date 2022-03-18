Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VALU stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $668.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

