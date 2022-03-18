Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Shares of MTN opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.09 and its 200-day moving average is $310.97. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

