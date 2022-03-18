Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $268.89 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.97.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

