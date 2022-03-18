USDX Tops One Day Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007738 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 423.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

