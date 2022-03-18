USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.51 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Further Reading
