USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $81.26

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $83.69. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.