USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $81.26

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $83.69. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.89.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.