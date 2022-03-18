Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.81% of Unitil worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unitil by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTL opened at $49.76 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

