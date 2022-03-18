Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Uniper has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.