UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.39 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.