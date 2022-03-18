Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.52.

UAA stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

