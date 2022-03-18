UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,352 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.24 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

