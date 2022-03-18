UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,121 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,527,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 249,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $12.78 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

