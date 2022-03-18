UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,926 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

