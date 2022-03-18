UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 106.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. CL King increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CMP stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

