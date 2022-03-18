UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,158 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,548 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,290,000 after buying an additional 433,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

